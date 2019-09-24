US Bancorp DE Has $1.35 Million Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,134,129.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,758 shares of company stock worth $4,133,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.72. 79,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,353. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.37. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $82.24 and a 1-year high of $145.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

