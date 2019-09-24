US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE WTR traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. 39,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,248. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

