US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,853 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 476,337 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,088,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,064,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111,706 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,600,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,665,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 275,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. 166,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,615. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.