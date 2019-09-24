US Bancorp DE Sells 2,367 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Heartland Financial USA worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. 3,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CFO Bryan Mckeag bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

