ValuEngine Downgrades A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A10 Networks stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $571.87 million, a PE ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.70.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $108,134.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $4,764,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,257,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 463,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 100.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 298,878 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,281,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 256,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

