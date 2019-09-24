ValuEngine Upgrades Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FWP stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

