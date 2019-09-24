Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 544,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 58,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $2,397,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $4,597,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Russell Eugene Nickel sold 11,514 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $288,886.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,058,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,525,552 shares of company stock valued at $137,987,830. 16.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 1,832,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Funko Inc has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

