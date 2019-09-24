Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $51.43 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Universal Health Services worth $51,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,039,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,527,000 after purchasing an additional 83,245 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,285,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,796,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UHS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.45. 419,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.