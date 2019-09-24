Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,859,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

