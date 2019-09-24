VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Trading 0.1% Higher

VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0689 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 59.77% of VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

