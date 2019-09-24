Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lifted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,905,000 after purchasing an additional 944,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,065,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,069,000 after purchasing an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,914,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,522,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,229,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,645,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,880. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.