Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) to Issue $0.32 — Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3215 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. 5,036,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $57.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

