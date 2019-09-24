Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.48% of Unum Group worth $803,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Unum Group by 376.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,111,000 after acquiring an additional 438,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,635,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,483,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 232,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,311,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. 56,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,545. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.64. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. TheStreet cut shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

