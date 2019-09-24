Vanguard Group Inc. Has $918.17 Million Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,174,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Nutrien worth $918,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

NTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.99. 45,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,332. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.94%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

