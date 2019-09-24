Vanguard Group Inc. Has $933.91 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 62,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $933,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. 570,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,256. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.87.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

