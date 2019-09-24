Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $821,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,701,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,170,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,581,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,438,000 after acquiring an additional 165,855 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 888,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.88. 4,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.40. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

