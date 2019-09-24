Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.22% of Vail Resorts worth $827,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,493,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,766,000 after buying an additional 530,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,606,000 after buying an additional 215,880 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 990,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,197,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,184,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.15. 13,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.60 and a twelve month high of $292.27. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $261.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.