Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 23,748 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,557,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $869,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.7% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

PK stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 214,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,975. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

