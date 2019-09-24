Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 417,825 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,821,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.40% of OGE Energy worth $886,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 154.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. 22,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,875. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

