Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,770,158 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,095,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,770,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.50% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $780,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 9,521,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,527,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,900 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,292,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,934,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $68,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,579.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $652,680 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. 147,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on CY. ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.85 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

