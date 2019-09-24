Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. 2,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

