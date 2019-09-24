Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,172,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,308 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,495,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.