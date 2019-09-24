VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.53

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:TVIX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.53 and traded as high as $14.29. VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 12,655,234 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVIX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN during the first quarter worth about $4,707,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short Term ETN during the first quarter worth about $4,880,000.

