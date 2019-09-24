Venor Capital Management LP Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Venor Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for 14.3% of Venor Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Venor Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Assured Guaranty worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. 34,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,962. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 14,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $622,347.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 6,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $299,254.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,845.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,712. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

