Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.26% of Verint Systems worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. 38,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.58%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

