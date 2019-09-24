Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Verisk Analytics worth $82,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 35,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $157.18. 19,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $7,251,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,079 shares of company stock worth $9,818,085. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

