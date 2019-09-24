Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,354 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $63,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 385.6% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 150,235 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6.9% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 70,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 46.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.91. The stock had a trading volume of 81,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.94.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,163,091 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

