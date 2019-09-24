Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $69.03 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,464,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 337,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.45% of American Assets Trust worth $69,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAT. JMP Securities raised American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,964. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $48.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

