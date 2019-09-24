Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $79,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on Dine Brands Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. 123,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $821,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.