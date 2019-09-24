Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,573 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 54,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 58,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $123.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,799. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $236.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

