Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 269,272 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Visa worth $488,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.57. 843,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.63. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $345.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

