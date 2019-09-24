Voce Capital Management LLC Has $138.54 Million Stock Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Voce Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,562 shares during the period. Argo Group accounts for approximately 72.3% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Voce Capital Management LLC owned 5.46% of Argo Group worth $138,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Argo Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group by 456.3% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Argo Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 198,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,972. Argo Group has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $78.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.43 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

In other Argo Group news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,004,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

