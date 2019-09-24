Voce Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 204,858 QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 204,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. QuinStreet accounts for about 1.7% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8,798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. 36,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,401. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $642.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Stephens set a $19.00 target price on QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $409,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,887.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

