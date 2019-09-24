Voleon Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 732,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,000. Oracle accounts for 2.4% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,143 shares of company stock valued at $52,356,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays cut their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cowen began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.49.

ORCL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.36. 687,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,769,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

