Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $10.33 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,358,000 after purchasing an additional 913,293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 563.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,862 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $148,977,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 249.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 582,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,202,000 after purchasing an additional 415,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.41.

LRCX traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.72. 176,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $240.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In other news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $5,175,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock worth $14,854,855. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

