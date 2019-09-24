Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $32.48 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 283,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.9% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,149,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,679,000 after buying an additional 145,026 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 310,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after buying an additional 187,425 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 358.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $125.83. 401,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,082. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.