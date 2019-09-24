Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $7.95 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 177,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983,055 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nomura set a $40.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.15. 517,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,679. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

