Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after buying an additional 683,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,680,974,000 after buying an additional 552,280 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,077,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,766,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,509,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after buying an additional 45,386 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.45.

Workday stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.55. 142,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,683. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day moving average is $197.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.15, for a total transaction of $1,441,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,038,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,615,842. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

