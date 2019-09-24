Voleon Capital Management LP Purchases 8,000 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Voleon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,901 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,355,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,051,000 after acquiring an additional 713,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.61.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.17. 135,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,652. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.