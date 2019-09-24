Voleon Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.37. 524,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,600. The firm has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.