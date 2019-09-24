Voleon Capital Management LP Sells 61,000 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Voleon Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $998,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.93. 263,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

