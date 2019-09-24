Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 330,934 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6,099.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,934 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 0.8% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $29,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 613.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Target by 59.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,893,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 162.2% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,362,000 after purchasing an additional 719,655 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,912,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,480. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

