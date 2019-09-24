Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 204,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $34,000. Motco increased its position in Monster Beverage by 47.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $38,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.81. 2,028,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,432. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

