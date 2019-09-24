Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 0.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,178,000 after purchasing an additional 630,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,084,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,415,000 after purchasing an additional 527,530 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,780,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,497,000 after purchasing an additional 336,299 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,433,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 250,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $7,112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.