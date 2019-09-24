Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 370,257 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 43.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,068,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,671,000 after buying an additional 323,765 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 61.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,251,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,095 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. 6,393,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,575. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.