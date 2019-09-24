Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $14.62 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 307,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kohl’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. 2,350,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,189. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price objective on Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.06.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

