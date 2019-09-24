Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $53.11 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,077,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,106,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,460,000 after buying an additional 7,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,488,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,876,000 after buying an additional 267,649 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 487.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,581,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,455,000 after buying an additional 8,779,175 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1,801.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,203,000 after buying an additional 8,052,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,517,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after buying an additional 149,309 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. 5,337,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,084,051. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

