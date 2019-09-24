Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of J M Smucker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after buying an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.76. 488,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,595. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average of $116.08.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

