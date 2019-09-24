Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,115,000 after acquiring an additional 279,286 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 505,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,747,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 253,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,733,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,036,117. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.