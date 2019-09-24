Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.68. 43,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

